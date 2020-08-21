CBI starts probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally commenced its investigation into the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

CBI sleuths fanned out at multiple locations on Friday to gather information about the case – that has been transferred to it by the Supreme Court after a legal tussle on the issue of jurisdiction between the Maharashtra and Bihar governments.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team should undergo Covid-19 test, says Maharashtra minister

A CBI team is studying the case diary of the Mumbai Police and the inquiries it conducted after registering an accidental death report (ADR) following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on 14 June.

The CBI team is also visiting the duplex flat in Mont Blanc building at Carter Road in upscale Bandra locality and reconstruct the crime scene.

After this, the team is expected to summon Rhea Chakraborty, the actor’s live-in partner, whom Sushant’s family have blamed for the actor’s death.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team lands in Mumbai

They have also questioned a couple of people.

The CBI has registered an FIR into the case based on the complaint made by Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh, that he made to Patna police, in which he had blamed the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her family and associates for the death of his son and swindling off his money.

The Bandra police station has registered an FIR and commenced inquiry under section 174 of the CrPC, during which they have recorded 56 statements.

Also Read | Sushant death case: ED records statement of director Rumi Jaffery in PMLA case

The regional office of Enforcement Directorate has recorded statements of a dozen persons including Rhea.

The CBI will seek the statements before that issue summons to people and start recording shreds of evidence.

The Bandra police station has recorded statements of the statement of Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's co-star in "Dil Bechara", actor Mahesh Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Salman Khan’s former manager Reshma Shetty, Aditya Chopra, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar, among others.

Also Read | Sushant case politicised to 'malign' Mumbai Police: Shiv Sena

The statements of Shushant’s father and his sisters given to Mumbai police too would be significant in the investigations.

The ED has till date recorded the statement of several people in the case including Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, Rhea’s ex-manager Shruti Modi, his personal staff Ritesh Mewati and Dipesh Sawant, Sushant's sister Meetu Singh, his chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah, Sushant’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Paithani.