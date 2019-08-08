CBI summons Kolkata ex-police chief Rajeev Kumar

CBI has issued a summon to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in relation to the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Responding to the summon issued on Wednesday Kumar sought two weeks of additional time to appear before the Central agency. Kumar currently holds the post of Additional Director General (ADG) of CID.

According to CBI sources Kumar asked to arrive at its CGO Complex office on the eastern fringes of Kolkata at around 10 am. But he did not turn up in due time. At around 12 pm two CID officials arrived at the CBI office with Kumar’s letter seeking additional time.

CBI in February conducted a marathon interrogation of Kumar in Shillong in relation to the Saradha chit fund scam.

A showdown took place between the CBI and Kolkata Police in February when the Central agency tried to question Kumar, then the Kolkata Police Commissioner at his residence. But the CBI team was intercepted by Kolkata Police. Soon after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a three-day-long dharna against the CBI's actions.