CBI to seek 2 weeks' custodial remand of Sisodia

The CBI is likely to seek two weeks' custodial remand of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the probe agency on Sunday in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam matter after a day-long questioning.

Sisodia will be presented at the Rouse Avenue Courts on Monday.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) source said the probe agency needs to question Sisodia to confront him with the co-accused.

Also read | Delhi Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrested in excise policy case

The Aam Aadmi Party leader would also be confronted with documentary and digital evidence.

Sisodia was placed under arrest after eight hours of long questioning.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet in the matter. A source said the agency is all set to file the first supplementary chargesheet in the case.

The CBI had on February 8 arrested Hyderabad-based Chartered Accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, the former CA of BRS leader K. Kavitha -- daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sisodia was also questioned about Butchibabu.