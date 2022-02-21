CBI visits school, hostel to investigate Tamil Nadu school girl suicide

A week after filing an FIR, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday began its investigation into the suicide of a 17-year-old student following “torture” by her hostel warden with a team visiting the school and hostel in Thanjavur district.

The team led by Inspector General of Police (CBI) Anitha Kulkarni and consisting of DSP (CBI) Ravi visited the Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School in Michaelpatti and the hostel attached to it. Sources said the CBI team quizzed hostel and school authorities about the girl who studied there for five years.

The CBI had filed an FIR in the case on February 15, following an order by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

In the FIR, the CBI reproduced the brief of the original FIR filed by the Tirukkaatupalli police in which it is mentioned that she consumed pesticide on January 9, 2022, due to “mental stress” caused by the hostel warden’s action of asking her to do work like removing grass from the ground and cleaning the rooms.

The FIR reproduced by the CBI does not make any mention of “religious conversion” for now. The 17-year-old girl, who was studying at the Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School and staying in the hostel, died on January 19, 2022, ten days after she attempted suicide.

The girl had named the warden in one of the videos shot by a BJP functionary before her death. The girl, responding to questions from the BJP functionary, had said the warden had attempted to convert her to Christianity two years ago.

The BJP took up the issue to allege “forced conversion” but the state police ruled out the angle. However, the girl’s father knocked at the doors of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court which transferred the case to the CBI.

