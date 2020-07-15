CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 declared: How to check result

CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared: How to check Class 10 results on cbseresults.nic.in

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 15 2020, 08:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 13:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10 results today. The pass percentage of students this year has marginally increased compared to last year to 91.46%.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in February and March, but it was disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the exams were also postponed across 86 centres located in Northeast and East Delhi due to violence in these areas. The board later decided to cancel the pending exams and announced that the evaluation for these subjects will be done on the basis of the exams that were conducted.

A student needs to secure at least 33 percent to clear the exams.

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020: How to check results on websites

Step 1: Visit the board's official websites cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.nic.in.

Step 2: Enter your exam details like school code, roll number and centre number and admit card ID. 

Step 3: Check your CBSE Board results for class 10

The result will be displayed on your screen. 

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020: How to check results via SMS

The students can check their results through SMS on their registered mobile and on email ids. To check result via SMS type cbse10<space>RollNumber<space>AdmitCardID and send it to 7738299899.

result
Exam
Education

