CBSE board exams will not be conducted till February next year, says Union Education Minister

CBSE board exams won't be conducted till Feb next year

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 22 2020, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 17:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

CBSE examinations for Class 10 and 12 will not be conducted in February, Education Minister Ramesh Pohkriyal Nishank said on Tuesday.

The centre will make an assessment of the Covid-19 situation in February and decide on the dates for the CBSE exams, the minister said.

Interacting with teachers on social media, Nishank said the practical examinations for the Class 10 and 12 are usually held in January and the Centre was yet to take a view on conducting the examinations.

"The Board examinations would not be conducted in January and February 2021. We would conduct the Board exams after February, whenever the situation is favorable," the minister said.

 

