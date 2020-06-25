CBSE cancels X, XII board exams in wake of Covid-19

The CBSE on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that its remaining class XII examinations, scheduled between July 1 and 15, have been cancelled.

With this, the students would be given an option to appear for exams on a later date or get promoted through internal assessment, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar.

A fresh notification giving a time schedule may be issued by Friday, Centre further told the court.

The decision comes amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country. Several states have expressed their inability to conduct the examinations in such a scenario.

The bench asked the Center and the CBSE to issue fresh notification regarding class 12 exams.

It asked the Board to clarify the issue of options between internal assessment and examinations for the future date. The court also sought to know the status of state board exams.

The top court posted a batch of PILs filed by Col Amit Baithla and others for consideration on Friday.

During the hearing, the court was also informed that the ICSE board examinations for class X and XII would also be cancelled. It, however, did not agree to the CBSE's stand to conduct examinations on a future date.