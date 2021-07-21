'CBSE class 10, 12 exams for pvt students from Aug 16'

CBSE class 10, 12 exams for private candidates from August 16 to September 15: CBSE

The board ruled out declaring results of the private candidates on the basis of an alternative assessment policy

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2021, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 17:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that classes 10 and 12 exams for private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15.

The board ruled out declaring results of the private candidates on the basis of an alternative assessment policy like that for regular candidates, saying neither schools nor CBSE has any previous assessment record for these students.

"The exams will be conducted from August 16 to September 15 and their result will also be declared in minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Earlier in the day, a group of private candidates staged a protest outside the CBSE headquarters alleging disparity between them and regular candidates. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

CBSE
India News
Class 10
Class 12

Related videos

What's Brewing

Want to buy a PlayStation 5? Befriend a bot.

Want to buy a PlayStation 5? Befriend a bot.

Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip

Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip

Will 'Hungama 2' live up to expectations?

Will 'Hungama 2' live up to expectations?

Maglev Train: China unveils futuristic fastest train

Maglev Train: China unveils futuristic fastest train

Eid al-Adha 2021: 5 delicacies to treat your taste buds

Eid al-Adha 2021: 5 delicacies to treat your taste buds

Subdued Eid celebrations under the shadow of Covid-19

Subdued Eid celebrations under the shadow of Covid-19

How you can be better protected against Pegasus

How you can be better protected against Pegasus

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

NSO Spyware: Apple devices still safe for most users

NSO Spyware: Apple devices still safe for most users

Netflix’s lead in subscribers is narrowing

Netflix’s lead in subscribers is narrowing

 