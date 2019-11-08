CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from Feb 15

The Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations of the central board of secondary education (CBSE) schools are likely to begin from February 15 next year. The examinations will start with theory papers of skill subjects.

Beginning preparations for the board examinations in 2020, the CBSE has in the latest circular directed all the schools affiliated to it to start practical examinations and students’ project assessments from January 1 and complete the process by February 7.

This year onwards, the board has sought proof of the practical examinations.

For this, the board has directed schools to send group pictures of each of the batches of the students taking practical exams along with the examiners and observers.

The CBSE has developed a mobile App for uploading the photographs by the schools. Besides, the schools have also been instructed to immediately upload the marks of the practical/ students’ project on the link after completion of the work on the same date.

“The marks of the internal assessment should also be uploaded simultaneously with effect from January 1 to February 7, 2020. No extension in any activity shall be granted, including the last date for uploading data and photograph, etc February 7, 2020,” the controller of examination directed the schools.