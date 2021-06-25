CBSE class 10, 12 optional exams to be held in August: Nishank

Students who are not satisfied with the Class 10 and 12 results under the CBSE assessment formula will have the option to appear for written examinations in August, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Friday.

Nishank made the announcement in a brief audio message recorded from his hospital bed in AIIMS where he is recovering from post-Covid-19 complications.

The minister was scheduled to interact with the students on Friday evening, but sent a pre-recorded message on Twitter instead. The CBSE is expected to announce the results by July 31.

“Those who are not satisfied with the assessment formula, need not worry. Exams will be conducted for you in August,” Nishank said.

He said CBSE has already said that those who choose to write the exams will have to abide by the marks they score, and cannot go back to the marks assigned under the tabulation policy.

