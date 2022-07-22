CBSE Class 10 results declared: How to check your marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced Class 10 results, which showed that 94.40 per cent of students cleared the exam with girls outperforming boys by a margin of 1.41 per cent.

This is the first time that the CBSE has announced both class 10 and 12 results on the same day.

"The (Class 10) result has been announced," a CBSE official said.

The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 per cent while 93.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 per cent.

CBSE Class 10 result 2022 is now available online on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also check CBSE Class 10 results online on DigiLocker by logging into their accounts.

How to check CBSE Class 10 result 2022 via DigiLocker App

1. Visit digilocker.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on login

3. Enter your CBSE Roll Number as User Name and PIN as password (Remember, PIN has been shared by CBSE with the schools)

4. Your Class 10 marksheet would be available on the screen

5. Download the Digital marksheet for CBSE Class 12 Results

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: How to check online

1. Go to the official website cbse.gov.in and click on Results

2. Or go directly to results.cbse.nic.in

3. On the page the link for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class X) 2022 would be activated – click on it

4. A new window would open. Enter your CBSE Class 10 roll number, school code, and date of birth and click Submit

5. Your CBSE result would be displayed on the screen

(With inputs from PTI)