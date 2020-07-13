CBSE class 12 examination 2020 results announced: How and where to check

CBSE announced results for class XII board exams on Monday. The overall pass percentage is 88.78%, an increase of 5.38%. Merit list will not be announced.

Girls outshone boys with a record 5.96% higher pass percentage this year.

Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf.

We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority.

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020