CBSE class 12 examination 2020 results announced: How and where to check

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2020, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 13:06 ist
Representative photo: Credit: iStock

CBSE announced results for class XII board exams on Monday. The overall pass percentage is 88.78%, an increase of 5.38%. Merit list will not be announced.

Girls outshone boys with a record 5.96% higher pass percentage this year.

 

 

Step 1: Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your exam details like school code, roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Check your CBSE Board results for class 12

 

CBSE
Exam results

