CBSE class 12 examination 2020 results announced: How and where to check

CBSE announced results for class XII board exams on Monday. The overall pass percentage is 88.78%, an increase of 5.38%. Merit list will not be announced.
Girls outshone boys with a record 5.96% higher pass percentage this year.
Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf.
We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority.
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020
Step 1: Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Enter your exam details like school code, roll number and date of birth
Step 3: Check your CBSE Board results for class 12
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam results announced. Overall Pass Percentage is 88.78%. pic.twitter.com/MKswRe5NpA
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020
WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test
Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food
DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev
Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums
China's lust for water
BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study
Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?