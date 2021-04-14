CBSE Class 12 exams postponed; Class 10 exams cancelled

CBSE Class 12 exams postponed; Class 10 exams cancelled amid second wave of Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 14 2021, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 14:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Centre on Wednesday decided to cancel CBSE board exams for Class 10 and postpone Class 12 exams.

"The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," tweeted Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The results of Class 10 board exam will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board, Pokhriyal added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon today following which the decision was taken. 

More follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CBSE
Class 10
Class 12

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 pandemic: Where can you flight right now?

Covid-19 pandemic: Where can you flight right now?

Don't panic: CR after rush at Mumbai railway station

Don't panic: CR after rush at Mumbai railway station

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

 