CBSE Class 12 exams postponed; Class 10 exams cancelled amid second wave of Covid-19

Centre on Wednesday decided to cancel CBSE board exams for Class 10 and postpone Class 12 exams.

"The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," tweeted Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

The results of Class 10 board exam will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board, Pokhriyal added.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon today following which the decision was taken.

More follow...