CBSE class 12 result 2021: How to check your marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for class 12 on Friday, according to officials.
"The result will be announced at 2 PM today," a senior board official said.
The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Here's how you can check the result online
Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link related to the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. You will be directed to a new window.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details.
Step 4: Hit the submit tab once done.
Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will open in a new window.
Step 6: Download and take a print of your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How to find your roll number
Step 1: In a browser, search for cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx.
Step 2: Fill in details including name, mother’s name, father’s name, and school code.
Step 3: Click on the 'search' option.
Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed on the screen.
You can carefully note down your roll number and keep it safely.
