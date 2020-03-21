CBSE launches toll-free helpline for students, parents on coronavirus safeguards

CBSE launches helpline on coronavirus safeguards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a toll-free helpline on coronavirus safeguards for students, officials said on Saturday.

The facility is available on helpline number 1800 11 8004 from 8 am to 8 pm, initially up to March 31, they said.

"The dedicated coronavirus safeguard tele-counselling service will be provided by trained counsellors who will deal with students and parents for preventive interventions, reducing transmission and counsel on first-aid to stop corona spread. They will also assist students to engage in useful and productive activities while at home," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

The board has postponed all exams till March 31 and evaluation work has also been suspended.

Earlier, the CBSE had allowed students to carry sanitisers and masks to examination centres for Classes 10 and 12, and instructed the centres to change seating arrangements to ensure adequate distance between examinees.

According to the Health Ministry, number of COVID-19 cases reached 258 in India on Saturday after 35 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country.

