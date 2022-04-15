CBSE likely to revert to single-exam format: Report

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to revert to its single-exam system for the class X and XII board exams in the next academic year from its current bifurcated format.

According to a report in The Indian Express citing sources, the bifurcated Term 1 and Term II exams were a "one-time formula".

The 2021-22 academic session was bifurcated into two terms after the board exams could not be conducted last year in view of the pandemic and an alternative assessment scheme was used.

The first-term exams were conducted in offline mode in November-December last year. CBSE will conduct a second-term board examination for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26.

"Now that schools are functioning in full capacity, the decision, for now, is to stick to the one-time exam format,” the official told the publication."

However, the board will retain the syllabus rationalisation policy. "The NCERT will send us the details of rationalisation based on which an announcement will be made. Schools can teach the reduced syllabus using the existing books,” the source said.

