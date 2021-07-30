CBSE to announce Class 12 result today at 2 pm

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19

PTI
  • Jul 30 2021, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 10:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for class 12 on Friday, according to officials.

"The result will be announced at 2 PM today," a senior board official said.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

