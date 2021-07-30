CBSE to announce Class 12 result today at 2 pm

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for class 12 on Friday, according to officials.
"The result will be announced at 2 PM today," a senior board official said.
The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube