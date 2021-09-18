CBSE to conduct CTET between December 16-January 13

CBSE to conduct Central Teacher Eligibility Test between December 16-January 13

The test will be conducted in 20 languages throughout the country in computer based test mode

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 18 2021, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 16:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) between December 16 and January 13, it said in a statement.

The test will be conducted in 20 languages throughout the country in computer based test mode, the board said.  

The information bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on the CTET's website from September 20, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Candidates have to apply online only through the CTET website. The online application-process will be start on September 20 and end on October 19. The fee can be paid up to October 20 before 3.30 pm.

