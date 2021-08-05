CBSE to conduct Class X, XII improvement exams from August 25, to declare results on Sep 30, SC told

The CBSE on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it is going to conduct examinations for improvement of marks for classes X and XII from August 25 and fixed September 30 as the date for declaration of results.

The CBSE portal would be opened for registration of candidates from August 10 for improvement, patrachar and private candidates of classes X and XII.

On August 10, date sheet of the examinations would also be announced. The examinations would start from August 25 and conclude on September 15. The results would be declared on September 30.

A bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar approved the schedule given by the CBSE in an affidavit.

The court also told the CBSE to inform the individual students as to how much of their marks have been reduced in computation due to past performances of three years of their schools, in compliance to the formula, devised by it to assess the candidates in view of cancellation of Classes X and XII board examinations.

Meanwhile, the CBSE declined to refund Rs 1,500 deposited by the candidates as examinations fees for the academic year 2020-21, saying it is an autonomous body and received no aids from the government.

It termed the demand made by Association of Private Schools of Uttar Pradesh and others as "unjustified and without basis".

"The examination fees so charged has been utilised in preparing and printing examination papers, to hire people to set the examination papers, and further to post the examination papers to the relevant centres," it said.

The board also said the examination fees have further been expended to pay the salaries of its employees, besides paying the fees to statisticians employed to calculate marks.