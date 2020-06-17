CBSE to shortly decide on notification for holding Class XII exams

The CBSE on Wednesday told Supreme Court it is in the process of taking an "appropriate decision" "very shortly" on May 18 notification for conducting examinations for the remaining subjects of class XII between July 1 and 15, in view of health risk posed to millions of students due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna decided to await the decision by the Central Board Secondary Education.

The court adjourned considering a PIL filed by Colonel Amit Bathla and other parents for quashing the notification. It posted the matter for consideration on June 23, as per request by the CBSE.

The petitioners asked the court to quash the May 18 notification and direct the CBSE to declare the results on the basis of examination already conducted and to calculate it on an average basis with the internal assessment marks of the remaining subject.

They contended that ensuring proper cleanliness and safety standards in COVID-19 situation in 15,000 exam centres spread over length and breadth of the country, including in rural sectors, would not only be risking health and life of children but also would be an exercise in futility and an eyewash.

"At a time when cases were rising diametrically and even if 50% cases were asymptomatic then, the students appearing for these exams could also be potential carriers themselves and would be posing a great risk to the other family members and themselves," they said.

In the month of July where the temperature touches almost 45 degree Celsius with a high level of humidity, students wearing gloves and masks and sitting in examination centres for four hours at stretch would be a task, completely hazardous to everyone, they added.

The petitioners also pointed out several prestigious institutions like Delhi University and IITs across the country and various state governments have cancelled final year examinations in view of he prevailing situation.

They said the CBSE itself has cancelled examinations class X and XII in 250 odd schools situated abroad and has decided to award marks based on internal assessment or practical examinations.

"It is highly regretful the authorities were showing no genuine concern about putting the lives at peril of all the students pan India and have no explanation whatsoever in insisting upon holding the said examination in India," they said.