CBSE to start evaluation of Class 10-12 answer sheets from May 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to begin the process of evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets from Sunday (May 10), HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Saturday (May 9).

The answer sheets – about 2.5 crore – will be home delivered to qualified evaluators who will carry out the assessment and complete the process within the next 50 days, the minister said.

As many as 18 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 examinations and another 12 lakh for the Class 12 exams.

The HRD minister said permission had been granted for evaluation in 3000 schools. He expressed hope that 1.5 crore answer sheets in 173 subjects would be evaluated soon.

Nishank said that the assessment of the answer sheets of the 29 pending subjects – exams for which will be held between July 1 and 15 – will also be completed at the earliest.

In an office memorandum issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that while all schools remain closed under the lockdown guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, “special permission has been granted for the operation of 3,000 CBSE-affiliated schools selected as evaluation centres, for the limited purpose of work associated with the evaluation of answer sheets.”

“I am confident that this will help us to quickly evaluate the 2.5 crore answer sheets. The results will be declared after the board examinations (scheduled between July 1 and 15),” the HRD Minister said.

Must read | Remaining CBSE Class 10, 12 exams from July 1-15: HRD Minister