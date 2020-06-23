CBSE to take final decision on holding Class XII exams by June 24, SC informed

The Centre as well as the CBSE on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the discussion on whether to conduct remaining Class XII examinations was at advanced stage and a decision would be finalised by Wednesday evening.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna deferred hearing a PIL for quashing the notification to conduct the examinations, on June 25, at 2 pm.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, made the submissions regarding holding of discussion on the subject. He said a final decision would be taken by June 24.

"Solicitor General has informed us that the expert body is in the process of taking final decision in the matter very shortly and hopefully by tomorrow i.e. June 24, 2020. In the circumstances, we defer the hearing of these matters to June 25, 2020 at 2.00 p.m," the bench said.

Meanwhile, the court also adjourned a similar plea against the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE) on a request made by senior advocate Jaydeep Gupta for holding of its examinations.

On June 17, the CBSE told the court it was in the process of taking an "appropriate decision" "very shortly" on May 18 notification for conducting examinations for the remaining subjects of class XII between July 1 and 15, in view of health risk posed to millions of students due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In their plea, Colonel Amit Bathla and other parents asked the court to direct the CBSE to declare the results on the basis of examination already conducted and to calculate it on an average basis with the internal assessment marks of the remaining subject.

They contended that ensuring proper cleanliness and safety standards in Covid-19 situation in 15,000 exam centres spread over length and breadth of the country, including in rural sectors, would not only be risking health and life of children but also would be an exercise in futility and an eyewash.