CDS Gen Bipin Rawat meets Defence Minister

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday soon after taking charge of the new post, created to bring in tri-services synergy and bolster India's military prowess.

Officials described the meeting as a "courtesy call" by the CDS.

Gen Rawat assumed charge as the country's first CDS who will be the single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999.

"The Raksha Mantri extended his best wishes to General Rawat for a successful tenure ahead," the defence minister's office tweeted.

Gen Rawat's appointment to the post came on Monday, a day before he was to retire following a three-year tenure as the Army Chief.

A key mandate of the CDS is to facilitate the restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through the establishment of joint/theatre commands.

Officials said bringing about jointness in logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs and maintenance of the three services within three years is also among the priorities of the CDS.

The tri-service agencies, organisations and commands relating to cyber and space have also been brought under the command of the CDS. He will also function as the Military Adviser to the Nuclear Command Authority.

The CDS has also been made a member of Defence Acquisition Council chaired by the defence minister and Defence Planning Committee chaired by the National Security Adviser.