CDS proposes to merge Eastern & Western Naval Command as Peninsular Command to protect South India

The Eastern and Western Command of the Indian Navy would be merged to create a Peninsular Command to take care of sea-borne threats, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said here on Monday.

"Instead of looking at the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea differently, the Peninsular Command will look at the Indian Ocean as one entity. By March 31 we will issue a directive to undertake a study on what are the things to incorporate under such a command and the study should be completed in the next three-four months," Gen Rawat said at a select media interaction.

The BJP-led NDA government in December had appointed the former Army Chief as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, who took over on January 1.

One of the foremost tasks of the CDS is to facilitate a restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations and establishment of joint/theatre commands.

India currently has 19 commands distributed between the Army, Navy and IAF.

The Peninsular Command, Gen Rawat said, would be under the Navy Chief while the tri-service Andaman and Nicobar Command would continue with its separate identity.

This is the second joint command proposed by the CDS after the Air Defence Command that would be headed by the Indian Air Force. A study has been initiated and would be completed by March 31.

"The study team under the Vice Chief of the IAF has been given a time period of 100 days and the report is to be submitted by April 10. The implementation order for the Air Defence Command may be issued by December 2020," he said.