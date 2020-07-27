Celebrate Eid adhering to all health ministry guidelines on Covid-19: Jamiat to Muslims

Celebrate Eid adhering to Covid-19 guidelines: Jamiat

A trader waits for customers to sell his goats ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday urged members of the community to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha adhering to all Union Health Ministry guidelines on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said that in view of the rising cases of coronavirus, it is advised that Muslims perform Eid-ul-Azha prayers in mosques or at home following all social distancing norms and guidelines issued by the health ministry from time to time.

It is better to perform animal sacrifice, an important part of the festival, after offering sermon and prayers in a short period of time, immediately after 20 minutes of sunrise, Madani said.

He said that it must also be ensured that all waste be buried or disposed of in a manner that it does not create any problem for other people.

"If, however, there is no way to fulfil this (sacrifice) religious obligation, then a sacrifice should be offered at a nearby place where there is no difficulty," Madani said.

"But, at a place where the sacrifice has been offered regularly, and there is a problem right now, at least one goat must be sacrificed there after registration with the local administration," he said.

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on August 1. Animal sacrifices are performed as a ritual to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail, as an act of obedience to god. 

