Celebs who left the nation in mystery with their demise

The case involving the sudden demise of BJP leader Sonali Phogat has now started to complicate itself with new mysteries unfolding by the minute. While it was claimed that the Bigg Boss contestant died of a heart attack on Tuesday, it was later revealed in her autopsy reports that she had multiple blunt injuries on her body.

On Thursday, Goa Police detained two of Phogat’s associates and registered this as a murder case. While the case continues to complicate itself, along with Sonali Phogat, here is a list of other such celebrities who left several eyebrows raised post their death.

Also Read | 'It was a pre-planned murder,' claims Sonali Phogat's brother

Sushant Singh Rajput

On June 14, 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide. Soon after the news surfaced, several theories started brewing up over the possible reasons behind his death. Sushant’s family along with netizens blamed his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for conspiring his ‘murder’. What started as a suicide case soon began to witness angles of nepotism, drugs, and several other possibilities only for murder to be completely ‘ruled out’ by AIIMS doctors.

Sridevi

Veteran actress Sridevi’s demise left the nation shook, so much so that it did not take long for conspiracy theories behind the death of the actress to surface all over. Initially, the reason disclosed was cardiac arrest but the autopsy report later revealed that the actress had drowned in a bathtub in Dubai. #SrideviDeathMystery started to trend all over portraying people’s disbelief over ‘accidental drowning’ of the Padma Shri awardee. A year after her death, former DGP of Kerala Rishi Raj Singh reportedly quoted his forensic friend who told him that drowning in such shallow water is impossible unless someone holds the person’s hands and legs and sinks their head in.

Jiah Khan

June 13, 2013, the actress was found hanging in her apartment in Juhu. In her suicide note addressed to Suraj Pancholi, her then-boyfriend, she blamed him for “crushing her dreams” and mentioned her fear of getting hurt “physically or mentally” by him. She also revealed that she had to undergo an abortion for him. It was later alleged a forensic that there were marks on Jiah khan’s neck and skin particles in her nails.

Divya Bharti

Promising young actress, Divya Bharti was only 19 when she reportedly fell from her balcony and died in the year 1993. Divya was allegedly drinking wine while hosting Neeta Lulla when the incident took place. However, a report by DNA India claimed that Divya’s mother was ‘untraceable’ till 3 am and when she came, both Divya’s brother and her father blamed her mother for the mishap. Moreover, according to the publication, Divya and her husband Sajid Nadiawala had a fight after which he left with Divya screaming behind him, “You come back in ten minutes or you won’t see me.”

Parveen Babi

Reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia, Parveen Babi passed away in the year 2015 of what some call ‘natural causes’ while a postmortem report stated that she died of starvation. Soon after her death, while the nation was still processing the grief, her distant relatives went to court regarding her will.