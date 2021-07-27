Census-related field activities postponed due to Covid

Census 2021-related field activities postponed due to Covid-19: Govt

Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a query in Lok Sabha that the exercise was to be conducted in 2 phases

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2021, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 15:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The field activities related to the census 2021 exercise in the country have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a query in Lok Sabha that census 2021 was to be conducted under the provisions of the Census Act of 1948 in two phases.

They were house listing and housing census during April-September, 2020 and population enumeration during February 9-28, 2021.

"However, census-related field activities have been postponed till further orders due to Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

The minister added that in the census, data is collected on demographic and various socio-economic parameters like education, SC/ST, religion, language, marriage, fertility, disability, occupation and migration of the individuals.

It also collects data on migration characteristics along with the reasons for migration such as work/employment and business, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Census
Lok Sabha
Nityanand Rai
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 