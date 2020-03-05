Census may get affected, Parliament panel warns MHA

With several Opposition-ruled states rising in protest against National Population Register, a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Thursday cautioned the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that there is "quite a chance" that the entire exercise may get "stymied" in such states.

The Standing Committee headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma said there was a "lot of dissatisfaction and fear" among people regarding the upcoming NPR and Census.

"The Committee also feels these apprehensions should have been duly ventilated in the media. The MHA must consider some way out so that the Census goes smoothly. Otherwise, there is quite a chance of the entire process being stymied in many states," the report tabled in Parliament said.