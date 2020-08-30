Census, NPR data collection unlikely in 2020 due to Covid-19

The first-leg of Census and updation of National Population Register (NPR), which was to end by next month but postponed, is likely to be delayed by at least a year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A senior official said the pandemic has shown no signs of slowing down and it appears that it is unlikely to start anytime soon. The official said the schedule for starting the operations has not been finalised yet and it is likely that the whole exercise may be delayed by a year.

The Phase 1 of the Census 2021, which is the House Listing and Housing Census, and updation of the controversial NPR were to begin on various dates decided by states and Union Territories beginning April.

The Centre has set September 30 as the deadline for completing phase 1, while the second phase -- population enumeration -- was scheduled during February 9-28 next year.

A government statement on March 25, the day the country went into a nationwide lockdown, had said that all such activities are "postponed till further orders". It had said the decision to postpone the Census and NPR exercise is due to the high alert in the country for Covid-19.

The exercise involves lakhs of officials and visits to each family. The official said the present situation does not allow them to undertake the exercise amid heightened health risks.

Earlier, several Opposition-ruled states had said that it would not conduct NPR as it is associated with Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

While states like Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry state Assemblies have passed resolutions against the implementation of NPR, Bihar and Delhi Assemblies have passed resolutions saying that it will allow NPR in the 2010 format only.