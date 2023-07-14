Central agencies start tomato sales in Delhi-NCR, Patna

To provide relief to consumers from soaring prices of tomatoes, Cooperatives NCCF and NAFED on Friday started selling the key kitchen staple at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kg in Delhi-National Capital Region and Patna.

Both the agencies in association with state government agencies were expected to start selling in other cities including Lucknow, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Jaipur in a couple of days.

The cooperative has procured tomatoes at Rs 115 per kg from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh as harvesting of farm produce started in the state. The central agencies is also planning to procure it from Karnataka and Maharashtra in the coming days once harvesting start there.

National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) are selling tomatoes on behalf of the Centre. The central government earlier announced that sale of tomatoes to continue till the prices stabilise.

About 80% of 17,000 kg tomatoes were sold till evening on Friday. “We will increase the reach and the quantity from Saturday onwards in Delhi-NCR,” NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra said.

Response from retail consumers were very good and large number of people were seen buying the products, she added.

About 25 mobile vans were despatched in different parts of Delhi and NCR. Due to flooding of many areas in Delhi, the vans could not reach several places. Officials of NCCF hoping to arrange more vans by Saturday.

Since last few weeks, the retail price of tomatoes has risen sharply and was ruling as high as Rs 244 per kg on Friday in several parts of the country owing to the lean season plus heavy rain.

“We are selling tomatoes of ‘A’ grade export quality. The quantity will be increased to more than 20,000 kgs from Saturday. From Sunday onwards, NCCF will also start selling tomatoes through 100-odd Kendra Bhandar outlets in the national capital,” she said.

NCCF is also in talks with Mother Dairy about the sale of tomatoes at discounted rates through their 400-odd Safal retail outlets in Delhi-NCR, she added.

On the other hand, NAFED also began selling tomatoes at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kg in Patna, Bihar.

“A truckload of 20 tonne of tomatoes reached Patna. We are selling at a government fixed rate of Rs 90 per kg there,” NAFED Chairman Bijendra Singh said.