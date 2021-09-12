Central Railway and Western Railway teams catch criminals on the run

In an operation that displays jointmanship, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) teams of Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) arrested four accused who were on the run from Kerala after an attempt to murder case.

The Kerala police team have now taken custody of the accused, officials said.

On September 5, the RPF Mumbai Division of CR received information from RPF Thiruvananthapuram regarding four suspects in an attempt to murder case who were on run from Thrissur district of Kerala.

A case against these suspects was egistered at Nedupuzha Station, Thrissur on August 27.

A special team was formed under the supervision of PCSC Central Railway, which included RPF Post Inspectors of Kalyan and Bhiwandi and boarded Train No. 06506 KSR Bengaluru-Gandhidham special train from their respective stations.

The train was thoroughly searched and all four suspects, named Arun NS Shanmunga (26), Sajith Sasi (29), Lidhin A.M (29) and Jishnu P.B (22) were identified.

The information regarding these suspects onboard the train were passed on to RPF Western Railway where another special team was readied at Vasai Road station by Post Inspectors of Vasai Road and Virar.

All four suspects were detained by RPF at Vasai Road and Thrissur Police was informed.

The team of police reached Mumbai on September 7 and the accused were handed over to Kerala Police.

“In an astonishing series of events, the RPF teams of Mumbai Divisions of CR and WR showed exemplary promptness and smooth coordination in a joint operation. The teams conducted a joint operation in which four accused in an attempt to murder case were caught from running train and handed over to Kerala Police,” WR chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur said.