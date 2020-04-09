Central Railway: Silent warriors ensure smooth transport of essential goods during COVID-19

Freight movement is being closely monitored by officials at a very senior level as the nation’s supply is depending on it. The Central Railway is working overtime to ensure that freight movement is seamless.

Many of its staff who are silently working during the difficult times presently understand and continue bravely under difficult circumstances.

V.M Rajan, Chief Yard Master, Kalyan Goods Yard is one such silent warrior who played an important role to run goods trains during lockdown due to COVID-19. He managed to run 311 goods trains by judiciously arranging goods drivers, guards, and other staff available at his command to cater strategic movement of essential commodities.

He also managed to run the goods train even though, the availability of working staff is limited due to the non-availability of transportation and social issues.

Apart from this, he has also managed to run 4 dedicated parcel services between Kalyan-Sankrail, Kalyan-Changsari, Kalyan-Hazrat Nizamuddin and Haridwar-Kalyan to supply essential medicines, sanitizer, gloves, masks.