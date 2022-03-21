Central Railways clocks Rs 200 crore from ticket checking revenue

The Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway (CR) has netted over Rs 200 crore in ticket checking revenue, clocking the highest among the zonal railways.

During the period from April 1, 2021 to March 16, 2022, a total of 33.3 lakh cases were detected and a revenue of Rs 200.85 crore realised, which is the highest in terms of cases and revenue among all zonal railways.

These are the highest ever earnings of Central Railway despite Covid-19 restrictions. In addition, during the period, 56,443 persons were found violating Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and not wearing masks, with penalty of Rs.88.78 lakh being recovered.

The Mumbai Division has detected 12.93 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel, realising Rs.66.84 crore, which is the highest amongst all divisions of Central Railway.

The Bhusaval Division detected 8.15 lakh cases of irregular travel, realising Rs.58.75 crore, Nagpur Division realised Rs.33.32 crore from 5.03 lakh cases of irregular travel, Solapur Division detected 3.36 lakh cases of irregular travel, realising Rs.19.42 crore and Pune Division detected 2.05 lakh cases of irregular travel and realised Rs.10.05 crore.

The ticket checking squads of headquarters also detected 1.80 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel and recovered Rs. 12.47 crore, CR officials said.

