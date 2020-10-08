Central Railways to run eight more special trains in Maharashtra

Central Rly to run 8 more special trains in Maharashtra

  Oct 08 2020
After announcing five special trains the day before, the Central Railway (CR) on Thursday announced another eight trains connecting various cities in Maharashtra.

These eight trains will start operating from October 11, it said in a release here.

Two trains will run between Pune-Ajni, while a train each will be operated between Mumbai-Kolhapur, Mumbai-Latur, Pune-Nagpur, Pune-Amravati, Kolhapur-Gondia, and Mumbai-Nanded.

All these trains will be fully reserved, which means only those with a confirmed reservation will be able to board them.

Pune-Ajni, Pune-Amravati, and Pune-Nagpur will be AC trains and operated once a week, while Mumbai-Latur superfast special will run four times a week. Other special trains will run daily.

Reservation for some of these trains will commence from October 9, and for remaining ones on October 11.

While announcing the latest `unlock' (lockdown easing) guidelines on September 30, the Maharashtra government allowed the railways to resume intra-state trains.

On Wednesday, the CR announced special trains between CSMT-Pune (two trains), CSMT-Nagpur, CSMT-Gondia and CSMT- Solapur from October 9.

The CR on Thursday also said that it will operate four special suburban trains between Pune-Lonavla for essential services staff from October 12. Local services for essential staff resumed in Mumbai on June 15. 

