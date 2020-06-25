Central team to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana as Covid-19 cases surge

As Covid-19 cases witnessed a record single-day surge, the Health Ministry on Thursday dispatched a central team to Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana, which is emerging as a new hotspot reporting an average 800 cases everyday.

A Health Ministry statement said a central team led by Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana from June 26-29 to strengthen the efforts of Covid-19 management in the three states.

Maharashtra and Gujarat are among the worst-hit states by the Covid-19 pandemic with 1,42,900 and 28,943 total confirmed cases respectively. Telangana crossed the 10,000 cases landmark on Thursday as it reported 891 new infections taking the total cases in the state to 10,444.

According to the Health Ministry, India reported 16,922 new cases on Thursday morning taking the total confirmed cases to 4,73,105, while 418 persons succumbed to the infectious disease taking the death toll to 14,894.

“Thus, so far, a total of 2,71,697 patients have been cured of Covid-19,” an official statement said adding that the recovery rate among the patients was 57.43%.

As many as 1,86,514 patients are under active medical supervision in various Covid-19 hospitals and care centres. The number of active cases were growing at 2.2%, while the fatality rate was at 2.9%.

Currently, India has 33.39 cases of Covid-19 per lakh population as against the global average of 120.21 cases per lakh population. The case fatality rate is also among the lowest in the world as India has been reporting 1.06 deaths per lakh population as against the world average of 6.24 deaths per lakh population.

The Indian Council of Medical Research added seven more testing laboratories to its network of 1,000 testing facilities across the country.

The laboratories tested 2.07 lakh samples for Covid-19 on Wednesday taking the cumulative samples tested since January to 75.60 lakh.