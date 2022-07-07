Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project to be completed by July 18: Puri

Central Vista project to be completed by July 18: Puri

  • Jul 07 2022, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 18:00 ist
Work of Central Vista in progress at Rajpath in New Delhi. Credit: IANS Photo

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, will be completed by July 18, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Puri said some minor works are currently being carried out at one or two underpasses, which are likely to be completed soon.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation's power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

"The redevelopment project of Central Vista Avenue is almost ready. Some minor works are being carried out at one or two underpasses. The project will be completed by July 15 or July 18," the minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Earlier this week, Puri had visited the stretch and said that Delhiites, who have warm memories of the place, would be pleasantly surprised to see how it is being totally transformed.

After his visit, the minister had said that the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue would have underpasses, vending zones, public amenities, pathways and green spaces, among other features.

On June 2, Puri had said that the Centre achieved the target of holding the Republic Day parade on a revamped Rajpath under the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project.

Puri had also maintained that the Winter Session of Parliament would take place in the new building being built by Tata Projects Limited.

Official sources had indicated that some portions of the new Parliament building may be functional by November 26 — Constitution Day — but added that nothing was finalised yet.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building, which will have modern facilities.

Central Vista Redevelopment Project
Central Vista
India News
Delhi

