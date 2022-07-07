Central Vista Avenue to be completed by July 18: Union Minister

The makeover of Central Vista Avenue—stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate—here will be completed this month, and will be open to the public soon, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

“The redevelopment project of Central Vista Avenue is almost ready. Some minor works are being carried out at one or two underpasses. The project will be completed by July 15 or July 18,” Puri told media persons on Thursday.

The Central Vista Avenue will have improved space for national events, increased lawn space and restored green space, modernised additional public amenities for civic users and tourists, improved aesthetics with refurbished canals and stepped gardens, dedicated vending zones, ample parking space and pedestrian-friendly underpasses.

The revamping of the Central Vista Avenue, which costs about Rs 608 crore—is part of the Centre’s Rs 13,500 crore-Central Vista redevelopment project—started in February last year. Rajpath and the area between Vijay Chowk and India Gate are being redeveloped as part of this project. This year’s Republic Day parade was held on the redeveloped Rajpath, as it was ready before the stipulated time, but the remaining works were yet to complete.

Once all the Central Vista Avenue revamping work is complete, this will be the first project to be opened for the public under the multi-crore Central Vista redevelopment project, said an official in the Central Public Works Department which oversees the works.

The redevelopment project of the nation's power corridor envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath, a new Prime Minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave. In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building, which will have larger chambers with modern-day technology and facilities.

The Union minister had also maintained that the Winter Session of Parliament would take place in the new building which is being built by Tata Projects Limited.

Official sources indicated that some portions of the new Parliament building may be functional by November 26—Constitution Day—but said nothing was finalised yet.