Central Vista: Heritage buildings will not be demolished, assures Puri

Heritage buildings will not be demolished as part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista project, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

Though the government is yet to identify the buildings which will be demolished under the project, the Minister assured that heritage buildings like National Museum will not be pulled down.

As for the Indira Gandhi National Art Gallery, the Minister said, it will be shited to a new location, insisting that the Central Vista project has a legal clearance that “none of the historic, cultural, iconic buildings will be touched and will remain exactly as they are."

The Minister also said at present only two buildings — the new Parliament and Central Vista Avenue (Rajpath) — are being constructed. The remaining projects under the scheme will be built till 2025.

“The old Parliament building comes under Seismic Zone IV... the people’s representatives should be able to sit and conduct the business,” he also said.

He also said that for new Vice President and Prime Minister houses, the design has not received.

Hitting back at the Opposition for criticising the project, the Minister said, "I am have been noticing that for these past few months, a false narrative is being created... The political class should be careful if it talks about these things. Others need to be careful as well."

The Central Vista redevelopment project involved building a new Parliament building, offices to Members of Parliament, re-modelling of Central Vista Avenue (Rajpath), constructing new residences for the vice president and the prime minister, inter-connected common secretariat comprising 10 new buildings and demolishing some buildings on either side of the Rajpath.

The Centre had planned to complete the entire Central Vista project, entailing an expenditure of Rs 23,000 crore, by 2024, but the deadline had already been extended to 2026

Due to the impact of the second wave of Covid-19, the government has decided to slow down the execution of the project, said the official.

Opposition parties have been criticising the Central Vista project amid theCovid-19 pandemic and demanding the government to scrap the project and utilise the money to improve the health infrastructure.