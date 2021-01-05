Central Vista Project: Justice Sanjiv Khanna gives dissenting verdict; brings up public participation

Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday gave a dissenting verdict on the Central Vista project, on issues of public participation, prior approval of the Heritage Conservation Committee and clearance by the Expert Appraisal Committee.

He pointed out that the project envisages extensive change to the landscape, requiring a special conservation plan. He also concluded that the Centre did not apply mind to the suggestions and objections from the public.

Justice Khanna found several lapses in the procedure adopted for change of land use. "Mere uploading of the gazette notification giving the present and proposed land use with plot numbers will not be sufficient. There should have been an intelligible disclosure of the proposed redevelopment which would enable public to have an informed voice so that public participation is fruitful and not merely a mechanical exercise or formality," he said.

He said there was no adequate notice of the development plan. The Delhi Development Authority can prepare a final plan and submit it to the Centre only after considering all representations, suggestions and objections, he said.

"Intelligible and adequate disclosure was critical, given the nature of the proposals which would affect the iconic and historical Central Vista. The citizenry clearly had the right to know the details explaining the proposal to participate, give suggestions and submit objections,” Justice Khanna said.

It was, therefore, necessary for the respondents to inform and put in the public domain the redevelopment plan, layouts, etc., with justification and explanatory memorandum relating to the need and necessity, he said.

He also found "incongruous" a contention by the central government that the Land & Development Officer (L&DO) applied its mind to the objections and suggestions on February 6 when the public hearing was slated on February 6 and February 7.

He, however, agreed to the majority view penned down by Justice A M Khanwilkar on aspects of notice inviting bid, the award of consultancy and the order of the Urban Arts Commission for the project.