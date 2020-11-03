Central Vista Project to save money, Centre tells SC

The Union government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista Project, would save money in the form of annual rent expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore as 10 buildings would house all the ministries, thus improving coordination too.

It also maintained that the current Parliament building is under tremendous stress, faces severe fire, and space issues. In the project however, heritage buildings would be conserved.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted before a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar that the current building was built in 1927, prior to the Independence and was intended to house legislative council and not the bicameral legislature.

"Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are packed. When joint sessions are held, members sit on plastic chairs, diminishing the dignity of House," he said.

Mehta said that the Central government has fully taken care of environmental concerns in redeveloping the Central Vista.

He pointed out that the new Parliament building has a deadline of 2022 and is a standalone project. It can come up if the rest of the project is scrapped.

Mehta maintained that the ownership of Parliament is with the Lok Sabha Secretariat. As numerous occupants and Lok Sabha Speakers have indicated the inadequacies with the present structure, there was no need for a separate independent study.

"While the entire country has a stake in the project, the local communities are the ones who will be affected and public consultation under EIA would imply consultation with those who are directly impacted by the project," he said.