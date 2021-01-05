Central Vista: SC gives nod; redevelopment to continue

The Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the Central Vista project for constructing a new Parliament and other buildings for ministries, costing approximately Rs 20,000 crore.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna by a majority of 2:1 upheld environmental clearance and change of land use in Lutyen's Delhi, clearing the redevelopment plan for the Central Vista.

The court found no infirmities in clearances, and change in land use.

It said the exercise of power under the Delhi Development Authority was valid recommendations of the environmental clearance was just and proper.

Differing with the majority view, Justice Khanna termed as bad in law the change in land use and environmental clearances, saying there was no disclosure on public participation and no prior approval of the Heritage Conservation Committee.

The top court also directed project proponent to set up smog towers as integral part of new buildings of Parliament and various ministries.

The top court had on November 5 reserved its judgement on petitions filed by advocate Rajeev Suri and Lt Col (rtd) Anuj Srivastava and others, questioning environmental clearance and change of land use, without following due procedure.

On December 7, the court had Suo Motu expressed its displeasure over the Union government going ahead with the foundation stone laying ceremony, even when the matter was pending before it. The court had then recorded a statement from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the government would not undertake any construction until the judgement.

The Centre had earlier defended the project, and pointed out there would be no destruction or dismantling of any heritage structure or cutting of existing trees for the construction of new Parliament and central secretariat buildings.

Maintaining that Rs 20,000 crore was not being invested immediately and in fact was the total expenditure to be carried out in six years, it said the project will save substantial expenditure on accommodation. It would also increase the efficiency of the executive functioning and ease public life in general as all the key ministries would be located centrally. The project would accommodate 51 ministries in 10 buildings and would save Rs 1,000 crore as rent annually.

With regard to the necessity of construction of new Parliament building, the project proponent, CPWD, Ministry of Urban Development said there is no feasibility of accommodating more members in the existing building.

The court had, thrice, refused to stay the project but made it clear that the validity of steps taken will be subject to the outcome of the challenge to the project.

The petitioners led by advocate Suri alleged that there is an illegal change in land use for the project. They challenged a notification issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on December 21, 2019 regarding changes in land use for the redevelopment.