Central, Western Railways earn over Rs 1,000 crore from scrap

The Mumbai-headquartered Central Railways (CR) and Western Railways (WR) have reported a total collective scrap sale of over Rs 1,000 crore during 2021-22.

The CR has registered earnings of Rs 530.34 crore for the financial year 2021-22 which is Rs 138.91 crore more than the earnings of corresponding period of last year and an increase of 35.48 per cent.

The earnings for the corresponding period last year were Rs.391.43 crore. This is the highest ever revenue achieved by Central Railway from sale of scrap. With this sale, CR has surpassed the target of 400 crore set for FY 2021-22.

The WR has achieved a total scrap sale of Rs. 513.46 crore in the financial year 2021 – 22, surpassing the annual target of Rs. 390 crore with a whopping margin of 31.66%.

