Central, Western Railways earn Rs 1K crore from scrap

Central, Western Railways earn over Rs 1,000 crore from scrap

The earnings for the corresponding period last year were Rs.391.43 crore. This is the highest ever revenue achieved by Central Railway

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 03 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 16:24 ist
Representative picture. Credit: DH File Photo

The Mumbai-headquartered Central Railways (CR) and Western Railways (WR) have reported a total collective scrap sale of over Rs 1,000 crore during 2021-22.

The CR has registered earnings of Rs 530.34 crore for the financial year 2021-22 which is Rs 138.91 crore more than the earnings of corresponding period of last year and an increase of 35.48 per cent. 

The earnings for the corresponding period last year were Rs.391.43 crore. This is the highest ever revenue achieved by Central Railway from sale of scrap.  With this sale, CR has surpassed the target of 400 crore set for FY 2021-22.

The WR has achieved a total scrap sale of Rs. 513.46 crore in the financial year 2021 – 22, surpassing the annual target of Rs. 390 crore with a whopping margin of 31.66%.

With this, WR has not only achieved the annual scrap sale target of Rs.390 crores but surpassed it by a substantial margin of 31.66%. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Central Railways
Western Railways
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

After 'Great Wall,' Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

After 'Great Wall,' Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

What's in your tapas?

What's in your tapas?

Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft

Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft

Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence

Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence

Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition

Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition

Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more

Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more

Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power

Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

 