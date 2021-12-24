Oppn creating negative narrative about Naidu: Centre

Centre accuses Opposition of creating negative narrative about Naidu

Joshi singled out Jairam Ramesh and charged him along with the Oppn for casting aspersions on the functioning of the Chairman

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 24 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 22:26 ist
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI Photo

Centre on Friday accused the Opposition of creating a negative narrative about Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over the stalemate on suspension of 12 MPs, alleging that such acts do a "disfavour not only to the truth but to democracy itself".

The statement issued by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi singled out Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh and charged him along with the Opposition for casting aspersions on the functioning of the Chairman. 

Ramesh hit back and said he hoped the mention of his name in Joshi's "statement defending an unconstitutional and illegal suspension" of 12 MPs was not a prelude" to his suspension in the Budget Session. 

"This regime is capable of anything and most of all is simply not interested in any meaningful discussion on pressing national issues. And as far as Shri Joshi's accusation is concerned I have always believed respect has to be commanded, not demanded," Ramesh said. 

The war of words came a day after Rajya Sabha Secretariat responded to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's charge that enough actions were not taken by government to resolve the stalemate and that the Chairman did not allow him to raise issues, saying shifting positions of Opposition resulted in the continuation of the stalemate.

Ramesh responded to the Rajya Sabha statement saying that Naidu should call meetings like the Chairman and not as former BJP president.  In the latest statement, Joshi said that it was "both astonishing and saddening" that that senior Opposition leaders "deviated from the well-known truth about what transpired".  

"The Opposition appeared committed to hampering the running of the house. The public of our country and even history is witness to the level of noise and indiscipline the Opposition has made a kind of practice to bring to the sittings of the House," Joshi said.

"In fact, the Opposition appears to use every means to not let the house proceedings carry on. It was painful when some members of the Opposition reduced the temple of democracy to a theatre of street fight," he said. 

The minister said the Chairman was "deeply pained" and reached out to the Opposition to break the logjam but the Opposition "came back in multiple voices which were unclear and contradictory at the same time". 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pralhad Joshi
Congress
Jairam Ramesh
Parliament
Winter Session
BJP
M Venkaiah Naidu 
Rajya Sabha

Related videos

What's Brewing

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

 