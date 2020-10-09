Centre allows export of Bangalore Rose, Krishnapuram onions

Under pressure from farmers in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the Centre on Friday granted permission for export of 10,000 metric tonnes each of Bangalore Rose and Krishnapuram varieties of onions.

As onion prices shot up in the domestic markets, the Centre had banned exports of all varieties of onions, including Bangalore Rose and Krishnapuram onions, which have very little demand locally, but are primarily sold the far east countries.

“Export of Bangalore Rose onions and Krishnapuram onions … up to quantity of 10,000 MT each, has been allowed for the period up to March 31, 2021 with immediate effect,” a notification y the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.

BJP leaders from Karnataka had taken up the issue with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal soon after the Centre announced the ban to rein in rising prices.

The exports of the two varieties of onions will be through Chennai ports on furnishing certificates from Horticulture Commissioner, Karnataka, for Bangalore Rose onions and Assistant Director, Horticulture, Kadapa for Krishnapuram onions.

“Thank you so much Piyush Goyal ji for helping Karnataka farmers, you have always given priority to our requests,” Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha President and South Bangalore MP Tejasvi Surya said.

Surya had taken up the issue with the Central government and demanded reversal of the export ban.