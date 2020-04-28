Centre allows software techies to work from home until July 31

The Central government, in the wake of nationwide lockdown against COVID-19, has permitted techies from the Information Technology (IT) sector to continue their ‘work from home’ policy until July 31.

Union minister for Information Technology and Communication, Electronics and Law & Justice Ravishankar Prasad, who held a video conference with the IT ministers from various states on Tuesday afternoon, announced that software professionals who are currently working from home during lockdown can continue to do so until July 31.

Taking part in the video conference, Deputy Chief Minister and IT,BT minister of Karnataka Dr Ashwathnarayana informed the Union minister about the problems faced by the IT industry and affordable solutions that have been adopted to mitigate such problems.

Dr Ashwath Narayan made an appeal to the Union minister to allow Software professionals from IT industry to work from home for another one-year. Responding to the request, Union minister Ravishankar Prasad said, “Currently we will allow professionals to work from home until July 31st, and depending on the situation thereafter, the government will take a suitable decision.”