Centre allows three out of eight domestic oxygen makers to supply to industries

Three oxygen manufacturers out of eight based in the State are now allowed to supply heightened quantities of oxygen to industries as per a recent circular from the Central government.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, in a circular issued on June 8, allowed three domestic manufacturers in the State: Universal Air, Bhuruka Gases and Inox Bellary to supply to industries. Universal Air is now allowed to supply 10 MT to industries, Bhuruka Gases 11.7 MT and Inox Bellary 8MT.

While the oxygen consumption in the State on June 8 was 549.79 MT, the supply was 613.62MT. The remaining 63.83 MT went to the State's buffer stock. On June 6, as against a supply of 638.54 MT, 593.20 MT was consumed leaving a much smaller buffer refill of 45.34 MT.

Asked if resuming industrial supply will shrink the State's oxygen buffer stock, the State's nodal officer for oxygen distribution Munish Moudgi told DH, 'only time will tell' and that orders are being issued to prevent 'reduction of reserves'.

Satish Chandra Kesari, Executive Director, Bhuruka Gases told DH, "From April 16 to April 30, our average supply per day was 72 MT per day as opposed to our capacity of 65 MT. We have ramped up capacity by procuring liquid medical oxygen from other States.

From May 1, the demand has gone down and the levels in our storage tanks have gone up. From May 1, we went back to producing only 65MT."

"However, as and when there is a requirement of LMO, we have to go back to producing it. Today (June 9), we have allocated 11.7 MT to industries but are yet to supply. This is 18% of our production. Apart from this we have a buffer stock of 120 MT lying unused in our plant.

If this surplus LMO is not consumed, plants will have to be shut. We used to fill 165 dura cylinders which has dropped to 54 cylinders. The demand has come down for these cylinders. Except Inox Bellary, no other manufacturers in Ballari are allowed industrial supply," he said.

KSN Shastri, Assistant General Manager, Universal Air Products, told DH, "We have not yet resumed industrial supply. It may take one or two days for us to have a surplus of 10 MT. We are still using up all our production for our 175 hospital clients. Our industrial clients are more than 500 in number."

