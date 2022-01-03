50% of certain govt staff allowed to work from home

Centre allows work from home for 50% of its staff below under secretary-level as Covid cases rise

  • Jan 03 2022, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 21:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Centre has allowed 50 per cent of its employees below the level of Under Secretary to work from home amid rising coronavirus cases, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees have been exempted from attending the offices, it said.

Also Read | Covid: Centre suspends biometric attendance for govt employees as cases rise

All the officers/staff residing in Covid containment zones have also been exempted from coming to office till containment zones are de-notified, it said in the order issued to all central government departments.

"Physical attendance of government servants below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent shall work from home,” the order said.

