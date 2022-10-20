Centre announces month-long Tamil festival in Kashi

Facing increasing backlash from the southern states for the imposition of Hindi, the Union Education Ministry on Thursday announced a month-long festival in Varanasi where the culture of Tamil Nadu will be showcased from November 16 to December 19.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the programme was not a “reactionary” one and the government was committed to encouraging education across regional languages. Keeping that in mind, he said, textbooks are being produced in eight Indian languages and not just in Hindi.

Fielding questions on whether the government was coming under pressure after the Tamil Nadu government passed a resolution against Hindu imposition, Pradhan said that CM Stalin was politicizing the matter. “We are translating textbooks in Indian languages, including both Hindi and Tamil. We are focussing on teaching in the mother tongue, but he seems to be politicizing the matter,” Pradhan said.

During the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ festival, Pradhan said, academic exchanges such as seminars and discussions will be held between experts and scholars on various facets of the two ancient manifestations of Indian Culture. He added that both cultures have civilizational linkages. Shared culture from literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, Ayurveda, handlooms, and handicrafts as well as the modern innovations, trade exchanges, and other gen-next technology will be part of the fest, he said.

He said that there are plans to take over 210 people from different parts of Tamil Nadu in a group for a period of eight days. The government said that 12 such groups, comprising around 2500 people in all, can then visit over a month.