Centre appoints Chief Justices to two High Courts

The Union government on Monday cleared the appointment of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Upadhyay is originally from the Allahabad High Court, while Justice Thakur belonged to Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

According to a notification, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, appointed both the High Court Judges -- Justice Upadhyay and Justice Thakur -- as Chief Justices of High Courts of Bombay and Andhra Pradesh respectively.

Also Read | National policy on menstrual hygiene: Supreme Court warns states, UTs of action if they fail to submit response

In its meeting held on July 5, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud recommended the name of Justice Upadhyaya for appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay.

Justice Upadhyaya was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Allahabad on November 21, 2011 and was a senior puisne Judge in his parent high court. He has been functioning there since his elevation and has acquired experience of more than 11 years in dispensing justice in the largest high court in the country, it had noted.

“On appointment of Justice Upadhyaya, the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad which is the largest High Court with a total judge-strength of 160 would get adequate representation among the Chief Justices of High Courts. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay,” the Collegium had said in its resolution.

The Collegium also recommended appointment of Justice Thakur, judge, the High Court of Bombay [Parent High Court: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh], as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

Notably, Justice Thakur was earlier on February 9, 2023 recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of Manipur. However, this has so far remained pending with the Union government.