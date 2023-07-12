Centre appoints two judges to Supreme Court

The Union government on Wednesday cleared the appointment of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court and Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti, Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, as judges to the apex court.

The decision of the Centre came on recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium made on July 5.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed that the President is pleased to appoint Justice Bhuyan and Bhatti as Supreme Court judges.

Bhuyan hailed from the Gauhati HC and Bhatti originally belonged to Andhra Pradesh.

With the decision, the judges of the Supreme Court would rise to 33 as against the sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

Justice Bhuyan was appointed as a judge of the Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011. He is the senior-most judge of his parent High Court and is presently serving as Chief Justice of the High Court for the State of Telangana since June 28, 2022.

Justice Bhuyan has served as a judge of the Gauhati High Court and as Chief Justice of High Court for the State of Telangana. During his long tenure as a judge of the High Court, Justice Bhuyan has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law.

Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on April 12, 2013 and is the senior- most in his parent High Court. The High Court of Andhra Pradesh does not have any representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court since August 2022. He was transferred to the High Court of Kerala in March 2019 and is presently serving as Chief Justice there since June 1, 2023.

During his long tenure as a judge of the High Court of Andhra High Pradesh and as a judge and subsequently as Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala, Justice Bhatti has acquired considerable experience in various branches of law.